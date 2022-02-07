Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 95,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,904 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $22.26.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.29.
About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)
Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
