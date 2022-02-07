Truist Financial Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $260.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $217.00 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.75.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

