TT International Asset Management LTD Cuts Stock Holdings in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.50% of Viomi Technology worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

VIOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th.

VIOT opened at $2.14 on Monday. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $163.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

