TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $81.73 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 732,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 4.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50,630 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TSM opened at $121.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $627.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

