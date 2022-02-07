TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 16,603 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

TT International Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $113.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

