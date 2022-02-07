UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €198.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €198.00 ($222.47) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($163.71) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €178.98 ($201.10).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €165.15 ($185.56) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €168.16 and its 200-day moving average is €159.06. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.