UBS Group Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €64.00 ($71.91) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.33 ($92.51).

ETR BAS traded down €0.77 ($0.87) during trading on Monday, reaching €66.71 ($74.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.27.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

