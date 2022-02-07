UBS Group Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $149.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.56.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.85. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

