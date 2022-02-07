Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report sales of $300.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.60 million and the highest is $309.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $330.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 733,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2,123.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 98,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. 736,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,769. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

