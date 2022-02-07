UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of UniFirst worth $60,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after buying an additional 69,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 217.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $180.80 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

