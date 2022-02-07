UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $17.80 million and $1.02 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

