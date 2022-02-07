Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $242.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.