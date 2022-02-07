uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of uniQure by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in uniQure by 3.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $799.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $722,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

