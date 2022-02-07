Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 605.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

