Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Unitil stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $813.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.44.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Unitil in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Unitil by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Unitil by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

