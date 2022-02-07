Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Univest Financial stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $893.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Univest Financial by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

