UREEQA Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,946.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,946.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.93 or 0.07127035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,046.58 or 0.99818304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006464 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

