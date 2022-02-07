US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,554 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 146.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,309,036 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

