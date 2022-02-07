US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in YETI were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

