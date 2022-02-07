US Bancorp DE Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $10.44 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.