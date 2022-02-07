US Bancorp DE Has $176,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 188.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 811.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $70.98 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

