US Bancorp DE Sells 523 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $505,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10,078.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EZU opened at $47.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

