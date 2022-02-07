US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at $18,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 30.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after buying an additional 398,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,807,000 after buying an additional 319,353 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 30.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 74,372 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA opened at $46.87 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

