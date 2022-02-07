US Capital Advisors Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $8.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.83. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of EOG opened at $113.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $116.53.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $690,000. FMR LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

