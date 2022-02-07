USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

USAK stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 331,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $198.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.09. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

