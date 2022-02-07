V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in V.F. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

