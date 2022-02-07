Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,758,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.59% of Valley National Bancorp worth $302,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

