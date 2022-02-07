Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

