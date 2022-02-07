Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Asset Management Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.79 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.78 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

