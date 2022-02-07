Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.5% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $463,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,136,000 after buying an additional 727,710 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $411.64. 562,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,569. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.92 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

