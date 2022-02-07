Varex Imaging (VREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.200-$0.400 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.20-$0.40 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

