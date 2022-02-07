Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $94.5-96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.84 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.16-0.17 EPS.

VRNS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. 1,674,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,265. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.68.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varonis Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

