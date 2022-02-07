Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Gap Up to $6.31

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.60. Velo3D shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 3,441 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLD shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Velo3D alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Velo3D Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,347,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 491,291 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Velo3D by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Velo3D by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,968,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.