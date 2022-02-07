Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.61. 3,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 878,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

