Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%.

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 20,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,338. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verastem by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.