Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,483 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.8% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $333,562,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.09. 517,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,082,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

