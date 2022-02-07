Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.34% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $23,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,953,000 after acquiring an additional 467,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,066 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after buying an additional 372,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after buying an additional 248,014 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $105.24. The company had a trading volume of 295,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,025. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.05 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

