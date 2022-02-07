Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,827,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 477,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 864,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 455,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.