Verso Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $116,581.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verso has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.69 or 0.07144662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,958.31 or 0.99777093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,079,203 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

