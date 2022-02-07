VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Reaches $42.39 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $42.39 million and approximately $6,840.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.96 or 0.07136280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,985.37 or 1.00062346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006474 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,718,801 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.