Vesper (VSP) Price Reaches $3.10

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Vesper has a total market cap of $26.42 million and approximately $176,513.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vesper has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00007267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.99 or 0.07190096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.54 or 0.99908344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006569 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,520,358 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.