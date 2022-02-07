VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 195,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.