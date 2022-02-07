VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.
NYSE:VICI opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 195,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.