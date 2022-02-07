Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the third quarter valued at $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Skillz stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.
In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 19,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 99,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
