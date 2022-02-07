Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 19,756 ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL opened at $5.21 on Monday. ReneSola Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.