Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $817.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

