Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 102,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

