Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

