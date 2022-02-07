Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

