Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. PS Business Parks accounts for about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $163.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average of $167.74. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

