Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 37.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
